The photographer by flyrobin
Photo 1144

The photographer

My son photographing the Monaro. He uses a fisheye lens and takes some great photos.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Robyn

@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made.
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I learnt from my son - your son most likely learnt from you!
July 14th, 2021  
