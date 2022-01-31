Previous
Just looking at you by flyrobin
Photo 1278

Just looking at you

A kangaroo from one of our walks last week
31st January 2022 31st Jan 22

Robyn

@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the detail in your shots today is so beyond FAVtastic
February 7th, 2022  
