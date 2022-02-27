Previous
No means NO by flyrobin
Photo 1290

No means NO

The larger koala is definitely a male and was grunting and trying to grab the smaller koala. She was squealing and climbing out on the smallest limbs possible. I held my breath for a while and he finally backed down the tree and left her alone.
27th February 2022

Robyn

