Just resting by flyrobin
Photo 1327

Just resting

A female red-capped robin watching me closely but quite willing to hang around
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Robyn

@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 2nd, 2022  
