Hungry by flyrobin
Photo 1330

Hungry

This cheetah was in the Monarto Safari Park. He was eager for food.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Robyn

@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
bkb in the city
Great capture. I trust you had a zoom lens
July 2nd, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Superb close -up! He might just be hissing! fav
July 2nd, 2022  
Robyn
@bkbinthecity thank you. Yes I had my 100-500 lens on but didn't use the full zoom - he was pretty close but we were above him!
July 2nd, 2022  
