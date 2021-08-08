Previous
Bezva pokec by fortong
Photo 2826

Bezva pokec

Donesla jsem víno -2x, a najednou je o 4 hodiny a tři sedmičky později a probraly jsme úplně všechno :)
Katka

@fortong
