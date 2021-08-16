Previous
Zmokla jsem by fortong
Photo 2832

Zmokla jsem

Tak jsem to nestihla, cestou z prácu mega slejvák, na silnicích stojí voda, ale po děsně dlouhý době jsem si udělala čaj :)
Katka

@fortong
