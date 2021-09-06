Previous
Výstava by fortong
Photo 3013

Výstava

s Kubou, přehlídka býků a telátka, super udivený ovce
zastávka v Zastávce malých pivovarů - pivo na stojáka, pak jsme u Billy potkali Kačku, Hoňu a Růžu - sedli jsme do plzeňského dvora a skvěle pokecali - Kuba pak valil na bus
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Katka

@fortong
