Návštěva by fortong
Photo 3035

Návštěva

Jedeme vlakem s Aničkou, hrajeme na otázky je to super, prohlídneme si hospodářství, zahrajeme šipky, prokřupeme si záda - což je trochu děsivý :D
a jdeme na procházku a hurá zase domů
28th September 2021 28th Sep 21

Katka

@fortong
852% complete

