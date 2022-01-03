Previous
Hahá by fortong
Photo 3132

Hahá

už vím na co je ta šedá věc - na nože, moje krásný nový nože - mám skvělou statistiku - pokaždé když jsem je použila tak jsem se řízla (5/5 nedoporučuji)
3rd January 2022

Katka

@fortong
871% complete

