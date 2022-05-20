Previous
Next
Teepee by fortong
Photo 3267

Teepee

jedeme do Teepee, bus má mega zpoždění ale hezky pokecáme s Kubou, na nádraží dáme pivo, když čekáme na Markét, Hanča nám ukáže zahradu a pak sedíme, zpíváme, žene se bouřka jako hrom a je nám dobře
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Katka

@fortong
901% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise