Previous
Next
Je "doma" by fortong
Photo 3269

Je "doma"

Medobraní v půlce super telefonát, Donna je zpátky, zběsilá cesta autem, skvělí Táborští

odpoledne jedu do Brna a jedeme na vyjížďku s Patrikem, dojedeme až na Výhon a akátovou rozhlednu a pak horko těžko proti větru zpátky - bylo to prima
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Katka

@fortong
901% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise