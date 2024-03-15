Sign up
Previous
74 / 365
Altitude 675 meters
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
2
2
Francois Perrault
@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures. I am...
74
photos
18
followers
35
following
View this month »
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
3
2
2
365
iPhone 14
3rd March 2024 5:21pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
spain
Phil Howcroft
ace
cool mono
March 15th, 2024
Joanne Capizzi
Just returned from the southwest and saw a variety of desert plants. In particular the prickly pear cactus would glow across the desert in the late afternoon sun. Great photo! The
March 15th, 2024
