Breaking the wave by fperrault
Breaking the wave

27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Francois Perrault

@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures.
Corinne C ace
Great pic of waves frozen in time
March 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
March 27th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
great movement
March 27th, 2024  
