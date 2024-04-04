Sign up
94 / 365
The weight of the past
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
Francois Perrault
@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures. I am...
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
15th March 2024 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
spain
