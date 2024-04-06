Previous
Lovers in the grass by fperrault
96 / 365

Lovers in the grass

6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Francois Perrault

@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures. I am...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
love your framing and sense of scale here
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise