110 / 365
The aliens have landed
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Francois Perrault
@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures. I am...
110
photos
30
followers
58
following
30% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
21st March 2024 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
spain
Rick Aubin
ace
Really like this random, curvy sculpture next to the traditional, linear building.
April 20th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
they have too , fabulous
April 20th, 2024
