Mies van der Rohe's masterpiece by fperrault
117 / 365

Mies van der Rohe's masterpiece

All the credits for this image really should go to the architect, Mies van der Rohe. I'm simply in awe of this building. Everywhere you look astonishing reflections are perfectly lined up.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Francois Perrault

@fperrault
Photo Details

