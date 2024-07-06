Sign up
Previous
187 / 365
Jazz fest #2
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
3
3
Francois Perrault
@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures. I am...
187
photos
44
followers
71
following
51% complete
View this month »
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
3rd July 2024 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Bill Davidson
What a coincidence! I had just finished playing my tenor sax…… and here is a great photo of my favourite instrument being played!
July 6th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning, what a great photo
July 6th, 2024
Wendy
ace
I don't often see a woman with a sax. Very nice. Fav.
July 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
