218 / 365
Summer evening
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
1
2
Francois Perrault
@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures. I am...
218
photos
45
followers
73
following
59% complete
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
1st August 2024 9:46pm
Tags
b&w
Diane
ace
Magical place!
August 7th, 2024
