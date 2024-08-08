Sign up
Previous
231 / 365
Salisbury cathedral
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Fran Balsera
ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
Tags
cathedral
,
uk
JackieR
ace
Walkig the path you were on was my short cut to work when I lived in Salisbury! I hope you went into the cathedral and saw the fabulous interior
August 8th, 2024
