263 / 365
Interior con muchacha trazando una flor
Interior con muchacha trazando una flor. Louise-Adéone Drölling. 1820.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
1
1
Fran Balsera
ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
72% complete
painting
Kathy
ace
A lovely painting.
September 26th, 2024
