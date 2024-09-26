Previous
Next
Interior con muchacha trazando una flor by franbalsera
263 / 365

Interior con muchacha trazando una flor

Interior con muchacha trazando una flor. Louise-Adéone Drölling. 1820.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Fran Balsera

ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
A lovely painting.
September 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise