Mr. Tease by frantackaberry
Photo 1002

Mr. Tease

This little Red Squirrel drives my two dogs crazy! He purposely sits on the railing by the window and looks in at them.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
