Wolfe Island Ferry by frantackaberry
Photo 1015

Wolfe Island Ferry

Lucked out with a front row vehicle spot for the ferry ride from Wolfe Island to Kingston, Ontario. Captured the historic Cathcart Martello Tower on Cedar Island as we cruised by.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Frances Tackaberry

ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
Photo Details

