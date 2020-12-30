Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1015
Wolfe Island Ferry
Lucked out with a front row vehicle spot for the ferry ride from Wolfe Island to Kingston, Ontario. Captured the historic Cathcart Martello Tower on Cedar Island as we cruised by.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
5
365
COOLPIX P950
6th December 2020 1:40pm
Tags
history
,
tower
,
ontario
,
kingston
,
ferry
,
martello
