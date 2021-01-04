Previous
Next
The Eagle has Landed by frantackaberry
Photo 1020

The Eagle has Landed

Spotted this beauty keeping watch over the river!
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Frances Tackaberry

ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
279% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a super close-up - went looking today, but only spotted one hawk (in the distance).
January 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise