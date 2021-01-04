Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1020
The Eagle has Landed
Spotted this beauty keeping watch over the river!
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
1079
photos
58
followers
62
following
279% complete
View this month »
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
5th December 2020 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
What a super close-up - went looking today, but only spotted one hawk (in the distance).
January 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close