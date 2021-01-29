Sign up
Bald Eagle
There have been a group of Bald Eagles hanging around the Gananoque waterfront all week! They are so much fun to watch!
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Kingston, Ontario, Canada along the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos are nature/landscape focused....
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
29th January 2021 2:35pm
