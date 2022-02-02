Previous
"Under Pressure" by frantackaberry
Photo 1171

"Under Pressure"

While out snowshoeing along the shores of the St. Lawrence river, we came across this huge pressure crack. It appeared to extend all the way across the American border towards Clayton, New York.
2nd February 2022

Frances Tackaberry

ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Gananoque, Ontario, Canada on an island in the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos...
