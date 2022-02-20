Previous
Next
Happy Birthday by frantackaberry
Photo 1188

Happy Birthday

It was my husband's birthday on the 20th and our dog, Ellie's birthday on the 21st.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Frances Tackaberry

ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Gananoque, Ontario, Canada on an island in the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos...
326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful fur baby!
February 25th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy birthday to both , Ellie has posed nicely for you
February 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise