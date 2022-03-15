Previous
Same Fire Pit different POV - Rainbow- orange by frantackaberry
Photo 1212

Same Fire Pit different POV - Rainbow- orange

15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I live in Gananoque, Ontario, Canada on an island in the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos...
bruni ace
Fires are so mesmerizing. fav.
March 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wow, what a stunning fire, beautiful detail and colour.
March 15th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
Great shot for your calendar.
March 15th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
March 15th, 2022  
Jo Worboys
All the wonderful fire colours together. A fav from me
March 15th, 2022  
