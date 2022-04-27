Previous
New Boat Sea Trial by frantackaberry
Photo 1251

New Boat Sea Trial

We had to do the in-water test of our new boat today. It was freezing!! We were lucky the forecasted rain held off!
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Frances Tackaberry

Frances Tackaberry

Mags ace
Someone is showing a big smile! =)
April 29th, 2022  
