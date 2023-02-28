Previous
Roadtripping with our dog Ellie by frantackaberry
Photo 1291

Roadtripping with our dog Ellie

First time for us travelling long distance with a dog. Fingers crossed this goes well.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
