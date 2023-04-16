Sign up
Photo 1327
St Lawrence River
Looking East towards Gananoque. The spit of land is where the Howe Island Ferry connects to mainland.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful view
April 16th, 2023
