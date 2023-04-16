Previous
St Lawrence River by frantackaberry
St Lawrence River

Looking East towards Gananoque. The spit of land is where the Howe Island Ferry connects to mainland.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Frances Tackaberry

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful view
April 16th, 2023  
