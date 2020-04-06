Previous
Amaryllis (again) by g3xbm
Photo 2083

Amaryllis (again)

There was a second bud but we thought it was a dud. Six weeks later this appeared! Never give up. Looks like this will have four flowers.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
