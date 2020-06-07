Previous
Spider In The Bath by g3xbm
Photo 2145

Spider In The Bath

Must be the rain. Found this friend in the bath earlier. 5cm across legs? Spiders have never bothered me.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
