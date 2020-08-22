Previous
Museum Exhibits by g3xbm
Photo 2221

Museum Exhibits

We live across the road from our local museum that has recently reopened. This is one of the exhibits.
22nd August 2020

@g3xbm
@g3xbm
Sue Cooper ace
It’s always a bit alarming when you see familiar toys in a museum although I didn’t have any of these.
August 22nd, 2020  
