Previous
Next
Building Plot? by g3xbm
Photo 2320

Building Plot?

This is gap filling as I have a gap for this date, which I did not realise. This looks like it is being prepared for a house.
29th November 2020 29th Nov 20

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise