Thatford Mill by g3xbm
Photo 2380

Thatford Mill

This appeared as a Facebook memory of mine from January 2016. It was made famous by the painter John Constable.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Andy Wood ace
I used to live in Suffolk and Constable Country was a favourite place to visit. Some amazing scenery around there.
January 28th, 2021  
