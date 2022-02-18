Previous
Struggling in the Wind by g3xbm
Photo 2763

Struggling in the Wind

The daffodils under the tree in our close are struggling in the wind that is forecast to get even stronger. Storm Eunice. Mostly for the visual diary.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
