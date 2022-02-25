Previous
Central Library Cambridge by g3xbm
Central Library Cambridge

Friday is my U3AC day in Cambridge. Waiting for the bus, I wait in the Central Library in Cambridge.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013.
