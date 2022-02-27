Previous
Spring Coming by g3xbm
Photo 2774

Spring Coming

Next week is the start of meteorological spring. It feels like spring now with snowdrops dying and more and more daffodils in flower. These were in a place called Pauline's Swamp in our village. It is a nature reserve.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

