Photo 2774
Spring Coming
Next week is the start of meteorological spring. It feels like spring now with snowdrops dying and more and more daffodils in flower. These were in a place called Pauline's Swamp in our village. It is a nature reserve.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
0
1
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
2774
photos
19
followers
26
following
760% complete
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
26th February 2022 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
