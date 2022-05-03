Sign up
Photo 2838
Cambridge Bookshop
At one time Cambridge had lots of bookshops. With the internet many people prefer to buy online and there are fewer bookshops these days. This is one that survives.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
cambridge
bookshops
