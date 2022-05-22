Sign up
Photo 2857
Albania and Mainland Greece
The view towards Albania and mainland Greece from Corfu Town.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
greece
,
albania
,
corfu
