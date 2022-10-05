Previous
After the Rain by g3xbm
Photo 2993

After the Rain

We live next door to a fully restored windmill. This was it just now after the rain. The photo was taken out of the kitchen window.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
