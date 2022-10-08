Sign up
Photo 2996
Norwich Market
Norwich is a fine city with a great market. From above, the stalls have very colourful roofs.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
norwich
,
market
