Previous
Next
Bridge Street, Cambridge by g3xbm
Photo 3009

Bridge Street, Cambridge

This is the street in which I have my U3AC lectures on Cosmology. There are lots of places to eat on this street and just over the bridge over the Cam is Magdelene College with its famous Pepys Library.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise