Photo 3264
Model of The Bridge of Spies
This is a model of the famous "Bridge of Spies" in Berlin over which many spies were exchanged between east and west. We visited the Spy Museum, which was well worth the visit.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3264
photos
26
followers
23
following
894% complete
3264
Views
14
Album
365
Tags
spy
