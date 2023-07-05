Previous
Model of The Bridge of Spies by g3xbm
Photo 3264

Model of The Bridge of Spies

This is a model of the famous "Bridge of Spies" in Berlin over which many spies were exchanged between east and west. We visited the Spy Museum, which was well worth the visit.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise