Building Site by g3xbm
Building Site

This is on the outskirts of our village. They have been "messing about" on this vast site for over a year and there is still no sign of house building. One for the visual diary.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
