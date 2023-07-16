Sign up
Photo 3276
Building Site
This is on the outskirts of our village. They have been "messing about" on this vast site for over a year and there is still no sign of house building. One for the visual diary.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
building
site
