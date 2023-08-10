Sign up
Previous
Photo 3301
Conkers
These are nearly ready. This is on one of the trees in our churchyard planted in memory of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. There seems less damage from leaf minor beetles this year, which is good.
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
0
0
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3301
photos
26
followers
23
following
904% complete
View this month »
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
6th August 2023 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
conkers
