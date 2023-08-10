Previous
Conkers by g3xbm
Photo 3301

Conkers

These are nearly ready. This is on one of the trees in our churchyard planted in memory of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. There seems less damage from leaf minor beetles this year, which is good.
10th August 2023

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
904% complete

