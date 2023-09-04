Sign up
Photo 3326
Reach Village
We went blackberry picking at Reach village about 3 km from home. Not sure what these yellow flowers on the grass are, but they are everywhere!
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
reach
Lesley
ace
Nice country scene
September 4th, 2023
xbm
ace
@tinley23
- most of this sleepy village is very old cottages. It has a fair here every year dating back to the 1100s. Would love to have been "a fly on the wall" back then!
September 4th, 2023
