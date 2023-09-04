Previous
Reach Village by g3xbm
Reach Village

We went blackberry picking at Reach village about 3 km from home. Not sure what these yellow flowers on the grass are, but they are everywhere!
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Lesley ace
Nice country scene
September 4th, 2023  
xbm ace
@tinley23 - most of this sleepy village is very old cottages. It has a fair here every year dating back to the 1100s. Would love to have been "a fly on the wall" back then!
September 4th, 2023  
