Photo 3351
At St Ives, Cambridgeshire
We went on the guided bus to St Ives today in bright sunshine. After lunch (in the URC church, which was very good) we sat by the Rlver Ouse. There were lots of birds there including this domesticated duck.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3351
photos
26
followers
23
following
918% complete
View this month »
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
Photo Details
Views
15
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot ZOOM
Taken
29th September 2023 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
