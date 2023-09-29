Previous
At St Ives, Cambridgeshire by g3xbm
At St Ives, Cambridgeshire

We went on the guided bus to St Ives today in bright sunshine. After lunch (in the URC church, which was very good) we sat by the Rlver Ouse. There were lots of birds there including this domesticated duck.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

